Assistant district attorney charged with peeping on Wake Forest University student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The assistant district attorney for Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe and Yadkin counties is accused of peeping on a student at Wake Forest University.

The alleged incident happened on April 20 when Brooke Webster used a mirror under a desk in the library to look at the female student, officials say. Police were called, he was issued a trespass warning and escorted off campus.

On April 22, a Forsyth County Magistrate issued a criminal summons for Webster for peeping.

Wake Forest officials issued a statement on the incident:

On Thursday, April 20, a female student reported that a man was using a mirror under a desk in the library to look at her. Wake Forest University Police immediately responded to the scene, located the suspect in the library, issued a trespass warning to him, and escorted him from campus. On Saturday, April 22, a Forsyth County Magistrate issued a criminal summons for the suspect for peeping. University Police are increasing campus patrols and closely monitoring for suspicious individuals. As a result of the trespass warning, if the suspect returns to campus, he will be arrested. University staff will continue to support and care for the student involved.