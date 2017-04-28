Adults, children steal nearly $1,100 after Walmart cash register gives 20s instead of 5s

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — When a man at a Walmart self-checkout counter noticed the machine was giving him 20-dollar bills instead of fives, he called on several friends to take advantage of the situation.

The man was purchasing his items when the machine started giving him the bills, WFLA reports. After noticing what was happening, he walked out of the camera and comes back with a friend. In a span of 30 minutes, eight people walked away with nearly $1,100.

“Immediately, you see them start to come in one by one. Grabbing one item, whether it’s a cold drink or a candy bar or pack of gum,” said Jamie Brown, public information officer for the Winter Haven Police Department.

It’s not known who the thieves are, but surveillance video shows that children were involved.

The adults face charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.