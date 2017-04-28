× 6 arrested in Greensboro robbery conspiracy that led to homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three Greensboro men and a woman are in custody after an alleged conspiracy to rob a man of his personal property resulted in a fatal shooting, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Another man and woman are facing charges for interfering with the investigation after the homicide.

On the night of April 20, Larry Wayne Pratt, 37, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car, which was partially obscured in a wood line at the 3100 block of Utah Place.

Police found Pratt at approximately 8:45 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Arriving officers, along with EMS, initiated life-saving efforts. Pratt succumbed to the gunshot wounds he received and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation and interviews, police learned that Matthew David Stanford, 22, Jayquan Shaheme Lilly, 19, Taro Michael Isley, 18, and Kushaina Leadrienne Shaw, 21, conspired to rob Pratt, the release said.

Stanford, of Greensboro, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Lilly was arrested April 26 and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Isley, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Shaw, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. She was arrested Friday.

Kojo Masaba Kunti Williams, 23, and Quiasha Nichelle Woods, 21, both of Greensboro, were charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder.

All six subjects are currently in the Guilford County Jail. Lilly and Isley are confined without bail. Williams is held on a $200,000 secured bond; Woods on a $15,000 secured bond; and Stanford on a $850,000 secured bond. Shaw’s bond is unknown at this time.