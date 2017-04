GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northbound Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed due to a water main break, according to a press release.

The break is at northbound Battleground Avenue and Benjamin Parkway. Traffic is being diverted onto Benjamin Parkway.

City crews are assessing the scene and aren’t sure how long it will be blocked off.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Northbound lanes closed on Battleground Ave (Benjamin Pkwy) due to a water main break. Not sure how long it will be closed. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/QWlCUmmRNe — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 27, 2017