× Toyota recalls 228,000 Tacoma pickup trucks

PLANO, Texas — Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced Thursday that it is conducting a safety recall of certain model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks in the U.S. Approximately 228,000 vehicles are involved.

The involved vehicles have rear differentials that may leak oil, according to Toyota. If a vehicle is continuously operated in this condition, the rear differential could become damaged, which can result in noise and reduced propulsion. In some cases the rear differential could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota provided the following information for those affected by the recall:

“Toyota dealers will check the rear differential for any oil leakage. If no leaks are found, all fasteners will be re-tightened. If leakage is found, the rear differential carrier gasket will be replaced with a new one, and new fasteners will be installed. If rear differential components are damaged, the rear differential carrier assembly will be replaced with a new one. This remedy will be at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in the middle of June.”

For more information, call Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331.