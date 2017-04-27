× State gives Guilford County Animal Shelter warning for mistreatment of animals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Director of the Animal Welfare Section (AWS) of the Veterinary Division of the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wrote a letter to the Guilford County Deputy Manager about a series of violations found with the Guilford County Animal Shelter after investigating a complaint.

The shelter has a history. The shelter’s previous operator, United Animal Coalition, faced allegations of animal cruelty and criminal charges for neglecting animals. Guilford County stepped in after the charges and took over the operation.

The letter cites a number of problems with animals care, violating the NC Animal Welfare Act. An investigation including a visit to the shelter, interviews with staff and a review of records.

AWS says there were “inadequacies of documentation” in all 17 medical records it reviewed. The agency also says “3 of the 17 animals did not receive the required rabies vaccination within 15 days of intake,” in the letter.

The letter questioned the “adequacy of veterinary care and staff monitoring” for one dog with a fractured femur. During the site visit, two other animals had “easily visible medical conditions” that AWS felt were not receiving adequate care or monitoring.

AWS recommends the shelter gives out timely rabies vaccinations and consults with other NC shelters to adopt a better system of reporting and monitoring veterinary care.

The agency also filed a complaint against the licensed veterinarian at the shelter with NC Board of Veterinary Medicine for “serious concerns about the adequacy of veterinary care.” The director of AWS also notified the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

AWS Director Patricia Norris closes the letter saying if Guilford County Animal Shelter continues to mistreat animals in this way, it could result in “disciplinary action against the facility’s license,” or civil fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

The Guilford County Animal Shelter let go of eight employees earlier this year, who told FOX8 the culture of animal cruelty and neglect had not changed since the county takeover.

Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley sent FOX8 the following statement:

“We have received the findings noted by the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare Section and are taking those concerns seriously. We are committed to our responsibility of providing care to the animals in the shelter’s custody and we have immediately begun taking steps to ensure we address circumstances that led to deficient shelter records and medical care so we do not have further recurrences of this kind.”