NC man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran’s jaw

HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting and breaking a 78-year-old Vietnam War veteran’s jaw, WBTV reports.

In June 2016, Clarence Martin Hayes III, 33, punched James Stonemets in the face and broke his jaw. The incident happened after Stonemetz confronted Hayes about riding an ATV across his lawn, according to the district attorney.

Stonemetz’s was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and his mouth was wired shut for six weeks.

Hayes was given a suspended “split” sentence of 16 to 29 months, with 30 months of probation. He’ll spend one month in jail.

The elderly man has the Bronze Star, an Army Commendation and three Good Conduct awards.