Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in Lexington Wednesday evening after colliding with a car.

Police went to the intersection of Hickory Street and Mendota Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to the crash. Officers learned the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Arnold Smith Jr., died at the scene.

The car’s driver and two passengers were taken to Lexington Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.