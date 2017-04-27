Mayor sees ‘eerie’ face in streetlamp

SALEM, Mass. — What appears to be a face plastered inside a streetlamp in Salem, Massachusetts is making waves on social media.

The city’s mayor, Kim Driscoll, posted a picture of the creepy image on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Anybody else see a face in this light?” Driscoll wrote in the post. “. . . Totally eerie, eh.”

People started replying to the tweet, saying the “face” looked “Voldermort-y” while others joked, saying it “looks a bit lightheaded.”

According to the Boston Globe, Salem is home to the witch trials and one of the largest Halloween gatherings in the United States.

The image has been retweeted 386 times and shared 1,005.