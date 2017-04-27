Man kicked off Delta flight after using bathroom before takeoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man was kicked off a Delta Airlines Flight after he took a bathroom break while the plane awaited takeoff, WISN reports.

In a video recorded by passenger Krista Rosolino on April 18, Kima Hamilton is seen apologizing and explaining to a crew member that he was trying to avoid an “emergency.”

“I purchased this ticket. I’ve – I had an emergency. I had to pee. I tried to hold it the first time," he says. "I absolutely couldn’t, and now I’m being kicked off the plane."

Hamilton was asked several times by a crew member to exit the plane, but he refused. A second Delta employee later confronted Hamilton and he eventually complied.

After hearing Hamilton’s side of the story, he was not arrested. However, he was forced to buy a ticket on another airline at three times the price.

Delta released a statement to the news station:

Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing.

