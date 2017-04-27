High Point residents concerned about closure of local grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Food Lion at East Town Village on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will close when their lease ends in June. The closure concerns many residents who say the nearest grocery store is 10 minutes away making it hard for those who don't have transportation.

"A lot of people who are disabled, who are veterans would need access to transportation," said resident Donna Johnson, who worries the closure will leave the community in a food desert. A food desert is an area where residents have little or no access to fresh food. Johnson hopes the city can help lure another grocery store to the area. "I think it would be socially irresponsible for [the city] not to."

Employees are being offered jobs at one of the company's five other stores in the city.

"I hate they are closing up," said shopper Elizabeth Jarrard, but wasn't surprised. "Every time you come, look there is nobody here. How can you have a store open up like that?"

The closure has a near by food pantry concerned as they receive donations from the Food Lion store.

A local church has started a petition in hopes it will bring more attention to the issue.