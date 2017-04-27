× High Point middle school student charged with rape

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old student at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology in High Point has been charged with rape.

The incident happened in a room on the school’s campus around dismissal time on April 7. It was reported to police on the same day.

The school’s principal was suspended on April 11, but High Point Police Cpt. Michael Kirk says “the principal is not the focus of this investigation.”

Nora Murray, a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, initially said there was a “serious situation” that occurred between two students on April 7. The students’ parents were contacted after the incident.

“We are deeply concerned for all involved, and we are deploying additional district personnel to support the school and strengthen its safety protocols and processes,” said Nora Carr, Guilford County Schools chief of staff.

The boy’s identity is not being released because he is a juvenile.