Greensboro student reaches out to lawmakers to improve education

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Smith High School sophomore reached out to lawmakers in Raleigh to suggest ideas on how to improve education in the state.

Yemily Dingplai is proud of her contributions to House Bill 643 -- a bill that calls for improved literally courses in public schools, a focus on economics and understand of the naturalization test those seeking United States citizenship must take.

"I feel like it will be beneficial for those who struggle through real life to actually get through it, because cause I'm struggling to help my parents get through it also," she said.

When two state representatives put out a call for ideas to improve education, she stepped up in a big way.

"We should be more open to other languages that we speak in order to communicate with others easier and also such the investment insurance," she says. "Learning more about that basically things that will get you through the real world because I see my parents struggle."

When she talked, lawmakers listened.

