Greensboro man facing indecent liberties with a child charge in Virginia

HENRICO, Va. — A 28-year-old Greensboro man is accused of sending naked pictures of himself to a teenager and asking for photos in return. The incidents allegedly happened in early 2016 when he was a high school teacher in Virginia.

Benjamin Brittain is charged with indecent liberties with a child by custodian and using electronic means to solicit minors for prostitution in connection with the crimes.

“The warrants go back a year ago. The warrants weren’t taken out until a couple of days ago; once taken out they were served,” Brittain’s attorney Ed Riley told WTVR.

Virginia police began investigating on Jan. 18 after the alleged victim made a complaint that she had received inappropriate communications from Brittain. He was a teacher at Deep River High School in Henrico, Virginia from August 2013 to June 2016.

The alleged offenses happened on two occasions — once in January 2016 and again in February 2016.

Brittain now studies law at Elon University and lives in Greensboro, the station reports.

Former co-workers at Deep Run High School in Henrico’s West End called him a “nice guy” and “great teacher.”

“He’s been an honor student, he’s got a masters degree, he’s in law school so this is hard to understand and hard to explain at this point,” said Riley.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July.