Fugitive sex predator believed to be in NC

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a registered sex predator from Florida who they said vanished after he was released from state prison in March, according to a press release.

Ernest Eugene Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he might be in North Carolina or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Reigh sexually assaulted a girl younger than 12 in 1995. The victim was a middle school student while Reigh was an assistant.

The student told investigators that Reigh forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years, the release states. In 1996, he was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts and sentenced to state prison.

On March 1, Reigh was released from prison and failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and register his address. Detectives have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public’s help.

The U.S. Marshals consider Reigh a wanted absconded sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms.

Anyone with information on Reigh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer Brady at 954-707-2457.