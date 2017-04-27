Disturbing video shows man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies down storm drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida man is accused of stealing his stepfather’s puppies, stuffing them into a pillow case and then dropping them into a storm drain.

39-year-old Ernest Martin, who has schizophrenia, was arrested on Saturday, WJXT reports. He was charged with six counts of animal abandonment in connection with the September 2016 incident.

Video shows Martin throwing the puppies over a fence before trying to put them down the pipe.

"It just breaks my heart to see someone hurting animals like that," the person who recorded the surveillance video told the station. "He throws them real high into the air and over the fence and they're hitting the ground. He came back outside with some pillow cases, grabbed the puppies up one by one, came out here to the drain and started shoving them into the drain."

Martin’s mother said the 39-year-old's schizophrenia played a role in the incident.

“When he saw the dogs, he thought they were little demons,” she said. “He goes through little spasms, but he put them in there. He put them in that ditch.”

Luckily, all six puppies survived the attack after neighborhood members helped saved them.

Martin is being held in a local jail on a $90,000 bond.