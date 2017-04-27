× Convicted murderer suspected of killing NC correctional officer

WINDSOR, N.C. — An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder at a North Carolina correctional facility is suspected of assaulting and killing a correctional officer Wednesday evening, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

The assault happened around 5:30 p.m. Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, died about an hour later despite attempts to revive her.

Inmate Craig Wissink, 35, is being investigated in connection with the officer’s death.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

The department has requested the State Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation into the sergeant’s death.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He is serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Cumberland County.