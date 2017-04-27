× Carolina Panthers select Christian McCaffrey with 8th pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Carolina Panthers have selected Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller projected the Panthers would select McCaffrey and said of him:

“If the goal is to help Cam Newton after a disastrous 2016 season, McCaffrey is the ideal player to do that given his versatility out of the backfield. The 20-year-old is a triple threat as a runner, receiver and return man and would provide an instant spark in the Panthers offense.”

The Panthers had a disappointing 6-10 record last season after making it to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.