WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No one was injured after a car crashed through a Winston-Salem home early Thursday morning.

Officials say the car ran off Darwick Road and hit a house.

The home has to be checked before the family who lives there can return.

Vehicle runs off road, on Darwick Rd, strikes a house. Structural stability compromised. Road is closed. #wsfire .122 pic.twitter.com/dUVmhHtvPE — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 27, 2017