Bride receives kidney transplant one week before wedding

DALLAS — Did you know April is National Donate Life Month?

It’s an effort to raise awareness about the need for organ donors — a need folks like Dr. Matt Mulloy, the surgical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at Medical City Dallas, are already all too aware of.

“We have a huge waiting list,” Mulloy said. “And while people are waiting, unfortunately, some people never make it to the top of that list, because they get too sick to remain on the list.”

That was a fear of Anu Phillip, who was diagnosed with a kidney condition when she was just 9 months old.

“As years went by, my kidneys just got worse,” Phillip told KDAF. “50 percent, 25 percent, then in 2011, 0 percent.”

She was dependent on dialysis and waiting on a new kidney, for over five years.

“On March 18, 2017, they called me,” she said. “Medical City called me and say they had a kidney for me.”

There was only one problem. Anu and her fiancé Jeswin were getting ready for their wedding — just six days away.

“We weren’t expecting a kidney before the wedding,” Jeswin said with a laugh. “But it just happened!”

It can take a week or more to recover from a transplant, but after some quick thoughts and prayers, Anu and Jeswin decided to risk the wedding and headed to Medical City.

“I was discharged the day before the wedding, and got married the next day,” Anu said.

“The next day morning!” Jeswin added.

So Anu got to start a new life, in more ways than one.

“Because of the donor,” Jeswin said. “She got her life back.”