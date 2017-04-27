× Arrest made in Centennial Street homicide in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide on April 9 turned himself in Thursday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Timothy Gerald Walker, 23, of High Point, is charged with murder.

Walker is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Marcus Boyce at a home in the 400 block of North Centennial Street on April 9.

Walker was jailed without bond.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.