UNC’s Joel Berry to return for senior season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina junior point guard Joel Berry II will return for his senior season, GoHeels reports.

Berry announced Tuesday he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft process.

“After speaking to my family I have decided to withdraw from the 2017 Draft and will return to Carolina next season,” Berry said. “I know I can continue to improve my game and be better prepared for the NBA after another year playing against the best college competition in the country. There’s no reason to rush leaving school. I love being a Tar Heel and love playing for Carolina and Coach Williams.”

Berry, the proverbial engine that drove the Tar Heels in 2017, averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists a game while being named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

On Monday, Theo Pinson and Tony Bradley declared for the draft and did not hire agents, which means they can return to school if they decide to do so.

Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while Bradley, who is a freshman, averaged 7.1 points and finished second on the team in rebounding.

Carolina’s leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year, Justin Jackson, has already signed with an agent and is expected to be a top pick in the draft.

On April 3, UNC defeated Gonzaga 71-65 to claim their sixth NCAA tournament championship. The win marked head coach Roy Williams’ third national title.