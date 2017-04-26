Special needs students see their work on display at the High Point Furniture Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Student artists at the Enrichment Center got to see their artwork on display at the High Point Furniture Market Wednesday.

For the fifth year, the Phillips Collection has hosted the artwork made by the adult students with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

"We believe that it's more about the abilities not the disabilities," said Gina Miller with The Enrichment Center. "These are amazing artists that have a lot to give to this actual show and exhibit and it’s unique in itself."

It's unique because it not only showcases the students’ artwork, but allows them to make money selling the artwork to market buyers.

"It's as gratifying to us as it is to them," said Jason Phillips, vice president of the Phillips Collection, which started five years ago and provides material to the students who add their artistic skills.

"The work could easily go to a multiple million dollar home in Manhattan or country home in the Rockies,” Phillips said.

The work was put on display at the International Buyers Center.