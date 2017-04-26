Program teaching children how to swim to expand to every second grader in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sixty one percent of all children don't know how to swim and swim instructors say it's a life-or-death skill.

Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, the Greensboro Sports Council announced the creation of the Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment.

Brown is the managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the swimming program has been one of his long-time passions.

The new endowment will fund the Learn-to-Swim program at the Greensboro Aquatic Program that teaches second graders how to swim.

"It's such an overwhelming program to be associated with and to have our success we've been struggling to try and find more funding to reach so many of those second graders," said Brown said.

Currently the program reaches only 20 of Guilford County's 69 elementary schools.

The Greensboro Sports Council has already raised $275,000 for the endowment with a goal of $500,000. This is enough money to fund more than one year of Learn-to-Swim classes of all the second graders in the county.

"Our feeling is that every year passes we miss X number of second graders so we really need to have funding if we want to try and accomplish every second grader learning within that age point so that they keep that life skill and move on with it so it was extremely emotional and totally surprised me," Brown said.