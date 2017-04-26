× NC woman accused of throwing lighter fluid on son’s kindergarten teacher

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of throwing lighter fluid on her son’s kindergarten teacher and threatening to burn the school down, WRAL reports.

Frustrating with the behavior of 30-year-old Shequella Sheala Leonard’s son, teacher Megan Jones set up a parent-teacher conference. Just minutes into the conference, Leonard was told she needed to leave the building.

Once in the hallway, Leonard allegedly pulled a bottle of lighter fluid from her purse and began spraying it on Jones’ face, arms and chest, police say.

That’s when the mom threatened to light the teacher on fire and burn the school down.

Leonard is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, malicious use of explosives causing injury and communicating threats.

She is in a local jail on a $50,000 bond.