Man runs into burning building twice to ‘save’ his beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A 56-year-old man was arrested after he disobeyed police and ran into a burning building twice to “save” his beer.

Sioux Falls fire and police crews arrived at an apartment building fire around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, KELO reports. While at the scene, Michael Casteel ignored an officer who tried to stop him from running back into the burning building.

When he left the building the second time, Casteel carried two cans of Bud Ice beers with him.

Sioux Falls police took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to condemn the man’s actions.

The tweet read, “It is not advisable to push past (police) and (firefighters) in an attempt to ‘save your beer.”

1 in custody after obstructing fire and police.It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to "save your beer"#besmart /803 https://t.co/Y67WgOzlVp — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

This incredibly poor judgement could have put many responders at risk #notworthyourlife /802 pic.twitter.com/dOYmCNm6mc — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

Casteel had a blood-alcohol content level of .082. He was charged with obstruction and violating a 24/7 sobriety program.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Quick knock down, early report 2 treated at scene and released and 1 transported, unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/n27Lgyjn0Z — Sioux Falls Fire (@SiouxFallsFire) April 23, 2017