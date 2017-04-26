Local woman honored to be named Guilford County Schools’ ‘Volunteer of the Month’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Rachel Wilson is the kind of volunteer schools not only want – she’s the kind they need.

She’s not afraid to help kids with their assignments or pitch-in to get the room ready for the next class.

As a former teacher, she understands how even the small things tend to make a big difference.

“I just felt like it was so important to help out, whether it’s an hour a day, an hour a month, an hour a year, every little bit counts,” Wilson said.

Wilson has been volunteering at General Greene School of Science & Technology for five years.

This year, Wilson served as co-chair of ‘The Walk for Greene.’

It’s a fundraiser that supports the schools needs throughout the year such as purchasing new technology and equipment.

“My co-chair and I and our team did a great job. We brought in more than $25,000 this year,” Wilson said.

Those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by Guilford County Schools.

The school system has named Wilson Volunteer of the Month for April.

“I’m humbled. There are so many other volunteers at our school. There are so many people in the county that give just as much as I do, but it’s a great honor,” she said.

Wilson will be honored at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday April 27.