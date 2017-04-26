× Florida elementary school janitor arrested on child pornography charges

An elementary school janitor is accused of exchanging sexual images via cellphone with a teenage boy, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Seminole Springs Elementary School janitor Matthew Eric Benedict, 29, faces charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child and transmitting harmful material to a minor.

Authorities spoke with the minor’s parents at their home and the 15-year-old boy’s father handed over a cellphone that Benedict gave to the boy. The two exchanged explicit images and texts.

“The pictures appeared to have been taken from inside Mr. Benedict’s bedroom,” a report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel said. “In one of the images Mr. Benedict’s face is partially visible.”