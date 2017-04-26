× Couple who carried baby without brain to term to help save others say goodbye to their newborn

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma couple who carried their baby without a brain to term to donate her organs said goodbye to their newborn last week, KFOR reports.

On February 17, Royce Young posted a photo of his wife, Keri Young, on Facebook.

Along with the picture, Young, who is a writer for ESPN, described the heartbreaking moment the couple found out that their daughter didn’t have a brain and his wife’s immediate selfless reaction:

I thought back to the moment where we found out Eva wasn’t perfect, and how literally 30 seconds after our doctor told us our baby doesn’t have a brain, somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked, “If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?” I remember our doctor putting her hand on Keri’s shoulder and saying, “Oh honey, that’s so brave of you to say.” Like, how nice of you, but come on. Keri meant it. There I was, crestfallen and heartbroken, but I momentarily got lifted out of the moment and just stood in awe of her. I was a spectator to my own life, watching a superhero find her superpowers. In literally the worst moment of her life, finding out her baby was going to die, it took her less than a minute to think of someone else and how her selflessness could help. It’s one of the most powerful things I’ve ever experienced. In the eight years we’ve been married (and 15 years together) I’ve had a lot of moments stop me in my tracks where I thought, “holy crap, this woman I’m married to, lucky me.

On April 17, the couple said hello and goodbye to little Eva.

“We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday. She was so perfect in her own little way,” Keri posted on Facebook.