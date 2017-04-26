× Cat called hero after alerting North Carolina family about carbon monoxide

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A family’s cat is being called a hero after a mother and two kids in Holly Springs were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

WTVD reported that paramedics were called to the family’s home about carbon monoxide poisoning.

The family left a car running in the garage overnight, and it was the cat who woke them up.

The town fire chief reported the woman and two kids were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“My daughter woke us up and said the cat is making funny noises and then she passed out,” the woman’s husband said.