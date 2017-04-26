8-year-old girl whose father was killed in the line of duty buys officer’s dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELMETTA, N.J. -- An 8-year-old girl whose father was killed in the line of duty before she was born picked up the tab for a New Jersey police officer last week, according to WPIX.

On Friday, an officer with the Jamesburg Police Department went to an Italian restaurant to pick up dinner. When the officer went to pay his bill, the cashier told him he owed nothing.

After a quick "investigation," police learned it was 8-year-old Mikayla Raji who footed the bill.

The Jamesburg Police Department took to Facebook Monday afternoon to describe the moment.

"Mikayla was dining with her mother, Mimi Jimenez-Raji when Ptl. Quinn arrived to pick up his food," the post read. "Mikayla immediately greeted Ptl. Quinn with a hello and a smile. Mikayla leaned over and whispered to her mother that she insisted on buying Ptl. Quinn's food. Mikayla and Ptl. Quinn had a brief friendly chat before he left."

Mikayla's father was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driven in 2008, 7 months before she was born. Now, Mikayla has a "special place in her heart for police officers."

At the end of the post, the department thanked Mikayla and her mother for the kind gesture.

To Mimi,

On behalf of all the members of the Jamesburg Police Department, we want to thank you for Tommy's service as well as yours. Mikayla is a great kid, and you should be very proud of her. To Mikayla,

Thank you for buying Ptl. Quinn's dinner. You have an OPEN invitation to stop by Headquarters whenever you want, and this time dinner is on us! Your dad would be so proud of the person you are. If you ever need us for anything, you can guarantee we will be there for you.