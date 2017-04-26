Stokes County school on lockdown due to manhunt for break-in suspects

Update: The suspect involved in the wreck has been captured. As a result, three of the lockdowns have been lifted.

South Stokes High School remains on lockdown and two suspects are still at large.

Here's a picture of the vehicle the now captured suspect crashed on 66. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/7F5igzTBIv — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) April 26, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Four Stokes County schools are currently on lockdown due to a manhunt for three break-in suspects.

Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall says there was a home break-in Wednesday morning on Hawkins Road, which is between King and South Stokes High School. Two suspects ran from the scene on foot, while another got into a vehicle and drove off.

Someone was in the home at the time of the invasion, but nobody was injured.

The vehicle was later involved in a crash near Cromer Road.

All three suspects remain at large and a manhunt for the trio is currently under way.

As a result, South and West Stokes High schools are on lockdown, as are Chestnut Grove Middle and Mount Olive Elementary schools.