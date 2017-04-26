× 2 great white sharks linger off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two great white sharks tagged by a shark-tracking organization pinged Tuesday off the Myrtle Beach coast.

Hilton, a 12 feet long, 1,300-pound shark was first tagged by researchers off the coast of Hilton Head on March 3, according to OCEARCH. On Tuesday, he reappeared between Georgetown and McClellanville, the State reports.

In addition, an eight-foot shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The 460-pound shark was first marked off the coast of Hilton Head on March 5. She was named after the people of Savannah, Ga.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks.

After the sharks were first captured, a satellite tag that sends coordinates of their position whenever they break the water’s surface was attached and they were released.

Learn more about the organization here.