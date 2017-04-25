Winston-Salem little league fields flooded, volunteers start to cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Some people call the Winston-Salem National Little League fields the best in Forsyth County.

Volunteers work at the fields everyday keeping them pristine for the 325 little league players.

But Tuesday night, the fields were empty except for a few volunteers assessing the damage a couple feet of water did to the facility.

"It's painful, it really is because we work so hard out here," said William Daniel, the league president.

Daniel and the other coaches say they are hoping the weather cooperates so they can play games this weekend, but they aren't making any promises.

"It's got to be a safe place for people to come. The playing surfaces have to be rebuilt and ready to play," Daniel said.

Daniel said the fields are the first priority. First they will wash the areas of the grass that don't have standing water.

Then they will clean all the fences and once the infield dirt has time to dry, they will work on it.

Coaches from the little league and a local high school are volunteering to help.

James Wright coaches the Salem Baptist Christian School team, his team was supposed to play their senior game at the fields this Friday.

"Friday being senior night we're honoring four of our seniors graduating this year so yeah, hopefully the field will be ready," Wright said.