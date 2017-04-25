× Winston-Salem Internet cafe robbed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating a report of an armed robbery at Klix Internet Café Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the business, located at 5920 University Parkway, at about 7:30 a.m.

It was determined that the suspect entered the business, carrying a weapon (believed to be a handgun), and then robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

After the robbery, the suspect ran away and has not been located yet.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.