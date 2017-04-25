Weaver Academy in Greensboro named best public school in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Philip J. Weaver Education Academy ranks number one for the best public high school in the state.

The U.S. News and World Report released the rankings today, placing Weaver Academy 39th in the nation.

Weaver is a performing arts and visual arts and advanced technology magnet school, but is also career technical education learning center.

Principal Dr. Johncarlos Miller said last year the school placed third or fourth in the state. The accomplishment is not only a testament to the staff’s commitment, but the students.

“We are a school that at our core is the success of our students,” Dr. Miller said.

Weaver has a 100 percent graduation rate, with all students testing for some level of AP course, according to the report.

The performing arts concentration is an application process, however the career technical focus is not.

Students have access to hands-on learning with the opportunity for apprenticeship programs workforce fields such as automotive technology, culinary arts or digital media.