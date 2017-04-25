× Walmart greeter gets broken hip after confronting shoplifter

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A 75-year-old Walmart greeter has a broken hip after a confrontation with a shoplifter, WDRB reported.

It happened when Patricia Wilson, a greeter at the store, confronted a man was trying to leave the store with merchandise he didn’t pay for.

“He has a cart full, I mean, large merchandise underneath some bathroom tissue,” Wilson told WDRB. “So, I went over to him and asked for his receipt.”

“He didn’t say a word … he just automatically turned the cart towards me, and I thought he was going to knock me over, so, my instinct was to grab hold,” she said.

Wilson said the suspect pulled away, and she took a painful fall.

“I landed on my hip. I couldn’t move, I felt like I was paralyzed,” Wilson said.

The man, who left the scene in an older model car, faces shoplifting and strong armed robbery charges if he is caught.