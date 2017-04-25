× Video appears to show NC couple tying service dog to tree, shooting and killing him while laughing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina couple has been arrested after a video surfaced that appeared to show them tying her dog to a tree and shooting him numerous times with a rifle while laughing.

WTVD reported that Marinna Rollins, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday. Her boyfriend, Jerren Heng, 26, was already in custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rollins was a former soldier and the dog was a service dog.

Rollins and Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull named Camboui to an unknown wooded area on April 16 or 17, according to a police report.

When they got there, she tied the dog to a tree and then shot her pet in the head with a rifle.

She shot him five times, according to the report. Heng was heard on the video asking Rollins to let him shoot the dog, too.

He then shot the dog five times in rapid succession, an act also seen on the video. Rollins then dragged the dog to a shallow grave and spoke to him, according to the report and the video.

The suspects, both of Fayetteville, face felony charges of animal cruelty and conspiracy. Both were jailed under $25,000 bonds.