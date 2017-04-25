‘These are kids. This is a game’: Little League sign reminds fans, parents to enjoy the game

GLENDALE, Wis. — A sign at a Wisconsin Little League field is reminding parents and fans to remain civil and respectful to the players, coaches and umpires during games, WBIR reports.

The sign, which was tweetedTuesday afternoon by ESPN reporter Darren Rovell, reminds fans that the players are merely kids.

Sign on Little League ball field in Wisconsin. Should be required on every youth baseball fence. pic.twitter.com/wrGcHUG7Rg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2017

Rovell’s tweet read, “Sign on Little League ball field in Wisconsin. Should be required on every youth baseball fence.”

The sign reads:

1. These are KIDS. 2. This is a GAME. 3. Coaches are VOLUNTEERS. 4. Umpires are HUMAN. 5. Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today.

In only 24 hours, Rovell’s tweet has more than 9,000 favorites and 4,500 retweets.