Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Thomasville High School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Thomasville High School, according to Thomasville police.

Daniel Reyna Nieblas, 17, of Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school campus, Thomasville police said in a press release.

School officials alerted the school resource officer shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday that a student may be in possession of a loaded gun.

Police said the assistant principal found the gun in the student’s book bag after the student was caught skipping class.

At this point, investigators believe this was an isolated incident, with no intended target or motive. The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be forthcoming.