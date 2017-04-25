Rockingham County artists show off festive, decorative rocking chairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Festive and decorative rocking chairs are taking over Rockingham County.

Teresa Phillips, executive director of the Rockingham County Arts Council, believes the 25 chairs are proof that art really rocks in Rockingham County.

"We think it’s really important to spotlight the great resource that Rockingham County has and that is through its creative people,” Phillips said.

Diana Moran is a Rockingham County artist. She enjoys music. So painting a rocking chair doesn't come naturally.

"To me, one of the toughest parts is doing black and white and drawing straight lines especially on wood grain, it’s not straight," Moran said.

But Moran's patience pays off. Her rocking chair looks like a piano. The front of the chair has sheet music from Beethoven. The back is a nod to another personal subject.

"I wanted to appeal to the mothers and grandmothers and fathers that sit and rock their babies so I’ll have Brahms Lullaby on the back of the chair," Moran said.

The rocking chairs are a part of the Art Rocks Festival. It's a celebration of Rockingham County art and a fundraiser. Each rocking chair will be auctioned, raising funds for art council and education programs. It's a purpose Moran fully supports.

"Children need to be exposed to the arts that in my opinion governs another part of the brain than the other curriculums do in school,” Moran said.

The auction will also benefit UMAR. UMAR is a non-profit in Rockingham County that uses art to help individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities become an active part of society.

Susan Helms, art manager at UMAR, says their artists are committed members of the Art Rocks Festival.

"They are a part of all the meetings, fund raising," says Helms. "They’ve been a part of decorating the chairs, every little aspect."

The Art Rocks Festival takes place Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. The auction and festival will take place at Market Square in downtown Reidsville.