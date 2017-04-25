× President Trump’s Walk of Fame star vandalized again

LOS ANGELES –President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was once again vandalized.

In October, a 52-year-old man smashed the star with a sledgehammer, TMZ reports. The star was replaced after James Otis destroyed it. He originally intended to remove the star and auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women who accused him of inappropriately touching them.

Over the weekend, the star was defaced with a black marker to include an obscene gesture toward the president.

The real estate mogul received the star, located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. near the Dolby Theater, in 2007 for his work on NBC reality show “The Apprentice.”

See a photo of the star here.