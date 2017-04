Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is almost here and your kids may be ready to be done with school -- but how do we prepare them for months of relaxation?

Friends are important, so remember your kids are used to seeing them every day at school, so exchange phone numbers and set up a playdate or pool party.

No school means they might not have a structured day, so try to instill a routine.

Learn more in today's Mommy Matters.