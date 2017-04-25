Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

North Korea carries out ‘large-scale’ artillery drill, South Korea says

Posted 5:38 am, April 25, 2017, by

North Korea’s military staged a “large-scale artillery drill” around the Wonsan region in the country’s east on Tuesday, a statement from the South Korean military said.

North Korea issued new warnings that it would defend itself against the “American imperialists,” the Washington Post reported.

In a statement, the South Korean President’s Office said a meeting had been held to discuss the situation.

Tuesday marks the 85th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s military, a significant date in the country’s calendar.