North Korea carries out ‘large-scale’ artillery drill, South Korea says

North Korea’s military staged a “large-scale artillery drill” around the Wonsan region in the country’s east on Tuesday, a statement from the South Korean military said.
North Korea issued new warnings that it would defend itself against the “American imperialists,” the Washington Post reported.
In a statement, the South Korean President’s Office said a meeting had been held to discuss the situation.
Tuesday marks the 85th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s military, a significant date in the country’s calendar.
40.339852 127.510093