NC couple saves man from submerged car

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple saved a man’s life after finding his car submerged in a canal over the weekend, WECT reports.

Terry and Julie Sayer were driving along a highway in South Carolina when they noticed the vehicle in the water.

“I pulled over, got out, ran over there and jumped into the water,” Terry Sayer told the station. “The car started sinking more and it was getting over [the driver’s] head.”

Terry then reached through the back window to free the driver from his seatbelt, but the car kept sinking down, prompting the man to call his wife to help.

Julie, who was on the shore, then began flagging highway drivers to assist in the rescue.

Luckily, drivers were able to help by attaching a chain to the car and pulling it onto the bank.

“We got him to the bank and then they started CPR on him and he started breathing,” Terry said.

A video of the heroic moment was posted on WECT’s Facebook page.