Murder-suicide that claimed 3-year-old’s life was pact between adults

NORTHERN YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A grandmother, father and toddler are dead after the two adults agreed to a murder-suicide pact, WGAL reported.

The bodies of Tammy Williams, 50, Frankie Williams, 25, and Kelly Williams, 3, were found Sunday night.

Information located at the scene indicates that this was a planned act or pact between Tammy June Williams and her son Frankie Thomas Williams. The mother of Kelly June Williams had recently filed for full custody, police said in a statement to WGAL.

In February, according to the York Daily Record, Frankie Williams and his family had a warning for Makayla L. Lane: If she tried to get custody of their 3-year-old daughter, he and his family would kill her and her entire family.

Police say the murder-suicide was discovered after a woman from North Carolina called police and reported that no one had showed up for a child custody exchange that was scheduled for Saturday.

Officers went to the Manchester Township home for a welfare check.

Police found a woman lying on a couch with a gunshot wound to the head. Police then found 3-year-old Kelly in a bedroom. She also had been shot in the head.

Frankie Williams was found in a rear bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say.

