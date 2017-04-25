Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 110,000 families visit the Greensboro Children’s Museum each year.

For staff members, the goal is to have a lasting positive impact on those visitors.

One of the greatest ways the Greensboro Children’s Museum has done that is through its Edible Schoolyard.

“Our mission is to teach families and children where their food comes from, and show them how it happens in the garden and also take those experiences into the Edible Schoolyard Kitchen,” said marketing director Althea Hall.

Cooking classes are offered for kids, teens, and adults.

The garden is one example of how grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro have broadened what the museum offers.

“Often they’re trying new things that they’ve never tasted for the first time. Even their families are shocked that they can’t believe, ‘my child is eating a radish right now.’ A lot of it comes from being part of the whole growing and harvesting process,” said lead educator Johlynn Harrelson.

Visit http://www.gcmuseum.com/edible-schoolyard/ for more information on classes and programs.