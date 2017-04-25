× HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ to resume despite hosts’ divorce

HGTV’s hit series “Flip or Flop” is coming back.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who are in the middle of a divorce, have signed on for another full season of the show, according to the New York Post. The home improvement shows’ seventh season is expected to be 20 episodes.

According to the HGTV website, season 7 will focus on “the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina’s house flipping business as well as their family life.”

Flip or Flop,” Christina said about the season. “Tarek and I have been working together for a long time, and we look forward to continuing to work together on,” Christina said about the season. “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for ‘Flip or Flop,'” Tarek added. The couple announced their split in December 2016 and they have two kids together.

Season seven is set to premiere in December.