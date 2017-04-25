Heavy rains flood North Carolina: Parts of NC have gotten 5-7 inches of rain since Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Days of heavy rain have swamped homes and businesses in North Carolina and Tuesday brought more rain into the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 11:30 p.m. for Raleigh, the state capital, and surrounding counties. It warned that many roads are still closed and said the waters will be slow to recede.

CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said 5-7 inches have fallen in parts of the state since Monday.

Nick Voss said he had about 30 inches of water in his garage on Tuesday morning. His house is elevated to meet flood standards, so his living area is safe and dry. He had also moved his vehicles to higher ground before the flooding.

Crabtree Creek, which runs through the northern part of the city, reached major flood levels, but forecasters said it has started to recede.

Streets and several car dealerships near the creek were flooded on Tuesday morning..

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 24-hour rain totals of 6 inches are unusual for the area; there is a 1 in 25 chance that it could happen in any given year. There's only a 1 in 50 chance of getting 7 inches of rain in the same period.