‘Has to be a nightmare’: Woman whose 10-year-old daughter was killed in 1999 loses second daughter to murder

KANSAS CITY — A Kansas woman whose 10-year-old daughter was murder in 1999 received news last week that her oldest daughter had also been murdered.

Cherri West’s daughter Pamela Butler was rollerblading outside her home when she was kidnapped and killed, PEOPLE reports. On April 19, West’s oldest daughter, 34-year-old Casey Eaton, was found shot and killed while in her car. She left behind four children and a grandchild.

“I’m lost, really,” West told WDAF. “Two daughters to murder. I didn’t think I’d ever have to go through this again. I really didn’t.”

Following an investigation, Emenencio Landsdown was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

But even the arrest is enough to fix a broken situation for West.

“I am just totally lost. It truly has to be a nightmare,” West told KMBC.